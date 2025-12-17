Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Why cable is making a comeback but it may be short-lived

It reversed a year‑on-year loss of 274,000 and marked a notable improvement in an industry long beset by cord‑cutting (file)
It reversed a year‑on-year loss of 274,000 and marked a notable improvement in an industry long beset by cord‑cutting (file) (Getty Images)
  • Traditional cable providers saw their first subscriber increase in eight years during the third quarter of 2025, reversing a long-term trend of cord-cutting.
  • Over 303,000 subscribers returned to traditional cable, contributing to an overall pay TV market growth to an estimated 64.77 million, including internet-based vMVPD services.
  • The shift came amid the rising cost of streaming services, with US viewers now paying an average of $69 monthly for four services, a 13 percent increase from last year.
  • Industry analysts caution that the cable subscriber gain might be temporary, potentially linked to the start of the NFL regular season, a historically strong period for pay TV.
  • Many streaming subscribers are dissatisfied, with nearly half feeling they pay too much and 41 percent believing the content does not justify the cost, alongside frustrations over extra fees and regional sports blackouts.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in