How your caffeine tolerance changes as you age
- Many individuals experience increased caffeine sensitivity with age, leading to symptoms such as jitteriness and anxiety.
- This heightened sensitivity is primarily due to a slower metabolism as people get older, with liver enzymes becoming less efficient at processing caffeine.
- Genetic factors, specifically the CYP1A2 enzyme, also play a significant role in how quickly an individual metabolises caffeine, categorising them as 'fast' or 'slow' metabolizers.
- Hormonal changes, such as those during perimenopause or when taking oral contraceptives, can further slow caffeine metabolism, intensifying its effects.
- While increased sensitivity cannot be reversed, symptoms can be managed by gradually reducing intake, spacing out doses, avoiding late consumption, and opting for decaffeinated alternatives.