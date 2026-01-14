Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Iconic UK rail journey announces major change

Caledonian Sleeper reviewed by The Independent's Ted Thornhill
  • The Caledonian Sleeper train will introduce a new stop at Birmingham International station from 15 January, connecting the Midlands directly with the Scottish Highlands.
  • This new connection aims to bridge a travel gap, offering a direct rail link between the West Midlands and various Scottish destinations, including Fort William and Inverness.
  • Birmingham International will be the first stop on the Highlander route after London Euston, before the train continues north through Crewe and Preston.
  • Travel correspondent Simon Calder noted the benefit for Birmingham Airport passengers, who will gain direct access to destinations along the Caledonian Canal.
  • While the service offers various accommodation options, from reclining seats to en-suite rooms, fares are described as “challengingly high”, with beds to Fort William costing between £210 and £405.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in