Iconic UK rail journey announces major change
- The Caledonian Sleeper train will introduce a new stop at Birmingham International station from 15 January, connecting the Midlands directly with the Scottish Highlands.
- This new connection aims to bridge a travel gap, offering a direct rail link between the West Midlands and various Scottish destinations, including Fort William and Inverness.
- Birmingham International will be the first stop on the Highlander route after London Euston, before the train continues north through Crewe and Preston.
- Travel correspondent Simon Calder noted the benefit for Birmingham Airport passengers, who will gain direct access to destinations along the Caledonian Canal.
- While the service offers various accommodation options, from reclining seats to en-suite rooms, fares are described as “challengingly high”, with beds to Fort William costing between £210 and £405.