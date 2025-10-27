Eating these six fruits help reduce risk of major cause of cancer, say experts
- US health guidelines advise adults to consume two cups of fruit daily to aid weight management and reduce disease risk, though only one in 10 Americans currently meet this recommendation.
- Experts emphasize that regular fruit intake helps combat inflammation, a known precursor to cancer, and recommend eating a diverse range of fruits for optimal health benefits.
- Berries, rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, and cherries, containing anti-inflammatory phenolic compounds, are highlighted for their ability to reduce inflammation and support overall well-being.
- Tropical fruits such as papayas offer flavonoids and the enzyme papain to protect against cell damage, while apples provide antioxidants, vitamins, and fibre beneficial for heart and gut health.
- Grapes and oranges are also noted for their anti-inflammatory properties, with grapes containing resveratrol and oranges possessing flavonoids that can lower inflammatory markers.