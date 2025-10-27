Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Eating these six fruits help reduce risk of major cause of cancer, say experts

Certain fruits help reduce the risk of cancer
Certain fruits help reduce the risk of cancer (PA)
  • US health guidelines advise adults to consume two cups of fruit daily to aid weight management and reduce disease risk, though only one in 10 Americans currently meet this recommendation.
  • Experts emphasize that regular fruit intake helps combat inflammation, a known precursor to cancer, and recommend eating a diverse range of fruits for optimal health benefits.
  • Berries, rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, and cherries, containing anti-inflammatory phenolic compounds, are highlighted for their ability to reduce inflammation and support overall well-being.
  • Tropical fruits such as papayas offer flavonoids and the enzyme papain to protect against cell damage, while apples provide antioxidants, vitamins, and fibre beneficial for heart and gut health.
  • Grapes and oranges are also noted for their anti-inflammatory properties, with grapes containing resveratrol and oranges possessing flavonoids that can lower inflammatory markers.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in