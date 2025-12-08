The difference between a tumour and cancer
- A tumour is defined as any abnormal swelling in or on a part of the body, which can develop in various tissues.
- Tumours can be either benign (non-cancerous) or malignant (cancerous), with benign tumours sometimes requiring treatment due to their location or effects.
- Cancer develops from genetic changes in cells, leading to uncontrolled growth, invasion of surrounding structures, and potential spread to other sites (metastasis).
- While solid cancers are malignant tumours, not all tumours are cancerous, and not all cancers, such as blood cancers like leukaemia, form solid masses.
- Accurate use of terms like 'tumour' and 'cancer' is crucial in medical communication to prevent confusion and ensure patients fully understand their diagnosis.