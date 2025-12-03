Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The Bath and Body Works scents returning from the vault for Candle Day 2025

Over 180 candles will be part of the sale, including a new limited-edition pickle candle called Holiday Dill-light
Over 180 candles will be part of the sale, including a new limited-edition pickle candle called Holiday Dill-light (Getty Images)
  • Bath & Body Works is holding its 14th annual Candle Day sale, offering all three-wick candles for $9.95, significantly reduced from their usual price of between $26.95 and $29.95.
  • The sale starts online on December 4 at 10 p.m. ET, and continues in stores from December 5 to 7 with shops opening at 6 a.m.
  • Over 180 candle scents will be available, including seasonal favorites, returning fragrances from the vault, and a new limited-edition Holiday Dill-light pickle candle.
  • Scents returning from the vault this year include Smoked Vanilla, Brown Sugar & Fig, Snowday, Blueberry Sugar and Vanilla Snowflake.
  • Customers are expected to be limited to purchasing 24 candles per transaction, as popular items often sell out by the second day of the three-day event.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in