Why Halloween candy prices skyrocketed: ‘Era of cheap chocolate is over’
- Halloween candy prices have significantly increased, with a 100-count bag now costing around $16, up from $9 five years ago.
- This surge is largely attributed to record-high cocoa prices, driven by poor harvests in West Africa due to climate change and crop diseases, resulting in a half-million-ton global shortage.
- Confectionery manufacturers have responded by raising prices, decreasing package sizes, or altering recipes to include less cocoa or cheaper ingredients.
- Broader manufacturing expenses for candy production, including energy, labor, and transportation, have also risen by 37% since early 2024.
- Tariffs on Chinese goods contributed to tighter supplies and higher prices for Halloween candy and merchandise.