More than 150 Brits suffer illnesses linked to popular holiday destination
- UK health authorities have issued a warning for travellers to Cape Verde after over 150 Britons fell ill with Shigella and Salmonella, with 112 Shigella cases and 43 Salmonella cases linked to the destination since October.
- Several British holidaymakers have died after contracting severe gastric illnesses in Cape Verde, with six families now represented by Irwin Mitchell solicitors.
- The deceased include Elena Walsh, Mark Ashley, Karen Pooley, Jane Pressley, and two other men, who suffered gastric illnesses after staying at various resorts including Riu Palace Santa Maria, Riu Cabo Verde, and Riu Funana.
- A UKHSA study suggests local swimming pools, water, poor sanitary conditions, hotel buffets, and excursions may increase infection risks.
- The UKHSA advises travellers to take precautions such as washing hands, ensuring food is freshly prepared and hot, drinking bottled water, and avoiding ice and unpeeled fruit.
