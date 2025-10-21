Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The health condition that affects 90 percent of US adults can be reversed with simple steps

Reducing your risk of heart disease
  • Doctors have highlighted cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome, a complex health condition affecting nearly 90 percent of U.S. adults, which most people are unaware of.
  • CKM syndrome describes the dangerous overlap of kidney disease, diabetes, obesity and heart disease, with over 240 million Americans having at least one risk factor.
  • Risk factors include high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol, high blood sugar, excess weight and reduced kidney function, significantly increasing the likelihood of stroke, heart attack and heart failure.
  • A survey by the American Heart Association found 88 percent of respondents had not heard of CKM syndrome, and many underestimated the connection between various organ systems.
  • Experts state that CKM syndrome can often be reversed or managed through lifestyle changes, such as improved diet and increased physical activity, alongside appropriate medical treatment.
