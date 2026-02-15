The wellness shot rich in vitamins that can boost your health
- Cayenne immunity shots, a growing wellness trend, are typically made from cayenne pepper, citrus juice, ginger and maple syrup, with manufacturers claiming benefits for metabolism and digestion.
- While generally considered safe for most adults, the capsaicin in cayenne can cause temporary heartburn or abdominal pain, though it does not cause stomach ulcers and may even help prevent them.
- The amount of capsaicin in a typical shot is well below toxic levels, but it may trigger symptoms for individuals with conditions like irritable bowel syndrome or interfere with certain medications.
- Research indicates that capsaicin possesses anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anticancer and blood sugar-regulating properties, and cayenne pepper itself is rich in beneficial vitamins such as A, B6, K, and C.
- Nutritionists advise that while these shots can supplement a balanced diet, they are not a substitute for whole foods or a magic cure for ailments, recommending investment in fresh produce over expensive wellness shots.
