Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The cervical cancer signs to know as reality TV star urges women to act

Jersey Shore star Snooki reveals cervical cancer diagnosis
  • Reality television personality Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 38, has announced her diagnosis with Stage 1 cervical cancer, specifically adenocarcinoma.
  • The diagnosis was made following a cone biopsy, which she underwent after experiencing abnormal Pap smears for three to four years.
  • Polizzi expressed relief that the cancer was caught early, stating it is curable and that she aims to avoid chemotherapy and radiation.
  • She strongly emphasised the critical importance of women attending their regular Pap smear appointments for early detection and prevention of cervical cancer.
  • Cervical cancer, a growth of cells in the cervix, is predominantly caused by the sexually transmitted HPV virus, with other risk factors including smoking and a weakened immune system.
  • Early stages often show no symptoms, but later signs can include pelvic pain and abnormal vaginal bleeding; routine Pap smears from age 21 are recommended for prevention.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in