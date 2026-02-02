Chappell Roan pushes fashion to the limit with bold Grammys look
- Celebrities at the Grammys 2026 showcased prominent sheer, nude, and neutral fashion trends.
- Chappell Roan, 27, embraced the sheer trend in a burgundy draped gown over a nude bodysuit, featuring nipple piercings, referencing Thierry Mugler.
- The ‘Pink Pony Club’ singer arrived at the event wearing a cape but Roan left little to the imagination after removing the garment.
- Her see-through dress was seemingly held up by fabric attached to nipple rings, leaving her bare-chested, created the boldest look of the evening.
- Alongside fashion, political protesting was evident, with stars including Justin and Hailey Bieber wearing “Ice out” pins to object to immigration crackdowns.
