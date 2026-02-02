Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chappell Roan pushes fashion to the limit with bold Grammys look

Grammys 2026 red carpet: Best and wildest looks
  • Celebrities at the Grammys 2026 showcased prominent sheer, nude, and neutral fashion trends.
  • Chappell Roan, 27, embraced the sheer trend in a burgundy draped gown over a nude bodysuit, featuring nipple piercings, referencing Thierry Mugler.
  • The ‘Pink Pony Club’ singer arrived at the event wearing a cape but Roan left little to the imagination after removing the garment.
  • Her see-through dress was seemingly held up by fabric attached to nipple rings, leaving her bare-chested, created the boldest look of the evening.
  • Alongside fashion, political protesting was evident, with stars including Justin and Hailey Bieber wearing “Ice out” pins to object to immigration crackdowns.
