Thousands of products recalled including Cheerios, Nutella and Gatorade

Urgent warning as food giant recalls baby formula products over food poisoning toxin
  • Minnesota-based Gold Star Distribution, Inc. recalled nearly 2,000 popular products due to unsanitary facility conditions, including the presence of rodent excreta and bird droppings.
  • The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) elevated this recall to a Class II, indicating that consuming or using the affected items poses a serious health risk.
  • The recalled products, which include well-known brands such as Nutella, Cheerios, Jif Peanut Butter, Skittles, Pringles, Gatorade, and various medical items, were sold in Indiana, Minnesota, and North Dakota.
  • Contamination from rodent waste can lead to illnesses such as leptospirosis and salmonella poisoning, with symptoms including severe gastrointestinal issues.
  • Separately, Navitas Organics also recalled certain lots of its Organic Chia Seeds this month due to potential Salmonella contamination, distributed across the US.
