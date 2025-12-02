Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The types of cheese that can strengthen tooth enamel

Less than a slice a day is all people need to help prevent tooth decay
Less than a slice a day is all people need to help prevent tooth decay (Getty)
  • Certain cheeses, particularly aged and natural varieties such as cheddar, Swiss, and brie, can actively protect tooth health by strengthening enamel.
  • These beneficial cheeses are rich in calcium and phosphorus, essential minerals that work together to fortify teeth and replace lost minerals.
  • Hard, aged cheeses also contain casein, a protein that forms a protective film on teeth, helping to prevent cavities and sensitivity by fending off acid.
  • Chewing cheese stimulates saliva production, which naturally raises the mouth's pH, neutralising acids and washing away harmful bacteria and sugars.
  • While processed cheeses with added sugars are detrimental, low-fat and non-fat natural cheeses offer the same dental benefits as their full-fat counterparts.
