Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The diet tweak that could slash your risk of developing dementia

Nine lifestyle changes which could prevent dementia
  • A new study by scientists in Japan suggests that consuming cheese at least once a week may help reduce the risk of developing dementia.
  • The research, which involved about 8,000 participants aged 65 or under, found that the risk of dementia was 24 per cent lower in those who ate cheese weekly.
  • Over the three-year study period, 3.4 per cent of cheese consumers developed dementia, compared to 4.45 per cent of non-consumers.
  • Scientists propose that nutrients in dairy products, such as proteins, essential amino acids, and vitamin K2, could support neuronal maintenance and vascular health.
  • However, the study concluded that further research is needed before definitive recommendations can be made.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in