Deadly bacteria scare sparks nationwide recall of popular cheeses

  • Several popular specialty cheese brands, including some under the Boar’s Head label, have been recalled nationwide in the US due to fears of listeria contamination.
  • The Ambriola Company initiated the recall last November after routine testing confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in its products.
  • The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently classified this as a Class I recall, its highest risk warning, indicating a reasonable probability of serious adverse health consequences or death.
  • Listeria infection can cause severe symptoms such as high fever, headaches, nausea, and diarrhoea, and poses a risk of miscarriages or stillbirths in pregnant women.
  • The recalled products were distributed in 20 US states, and customers are advised to dispose of them or return them for a full refund; no related illnesses were reported at the time of the initial recall.
