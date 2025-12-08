How parents are saving money on children’s clothes this winter
- Parents in Britain are projected to spend an average of £117 per child on winter clothing, making it the most expensive season for children's apparel.
- A survey of 2,000 UK parents revealed that 80 per cent believe children's clothing is more expensive this year compared to last.
- The primary reasons for new purchases include items being outgrown (80 per cent), worn out (58 per cent), or damaged (40 per cent), with 32 per cent also buying due to changing style preferences.
- To save money, 40 per cent of parents buy clothes one size up, and 44 per cent pass on outgrown items, while prioritising quality (74 per cent) and comfort (65 per cent).
- A consumer insights psychologist suggests parents balance practical needs with psychological cues, such as social belonging and a child's evolving identity, to make informed purchasing decisions.