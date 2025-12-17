Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Chipotle fans can get a free entree on ‘Extra Sweater Day.’ Here’s how

Chipotle will give in-restaurant BOGO entrée offers on the first three Saturdays of December from 4 p.m. to close
Chipotle will give in-restaurant BOGO entrée offers on the first three Saturdays of December from 4 p.m. to close (Getty Images)
  • Chipotle’s final holiday promotion is this Saturday, offering customers a buy-one-get-one entree deal if they show up to restaurants in an “over-the-top” sweater.
  • The chain’s "Extra Sweater Day" on Dec. 20 is a spin-off of National Ugly Sweater Day, which falls a day before the deal.
  • Anyone wearing a festive or over-the-top sweater can claim the deal as long as they visit a restaurant between 4 p.m. and closing time.
  • In addition to three BOGO promotions in December, the chain is also celebrating Rewards Members with surprise drops that automatically show up in members' wallets this month.
  • The surprise rewards include free guac, double protein, chips or a free drink.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in