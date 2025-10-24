Cholesterol medication recall upgraded to higher risk level
- Ascend Laboratories' recall of 141,984 bottles of Atorvastatin Calcium Tablets, a medication used to lower cholesterol, has been upgraded to a Class II risk level.
- The recall, initially announced in September due to “failed dissolution specifications,” was elevated to Class II on October 10, indicating a remote probability of serious adverse health consequences.
- Failed dissolution specifications mean the drug may not dissolve as intended, potentially preventing the body from absorbing the medication effectively.
- The affected tablets were distributed nationwide in 90-count, 500-count, and 1,000-count bottles, with expiration dates extending up to February 2027.
- Despite the recall and the potential for reduced efficacy, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled Atorvastatin Calcium Tablets.