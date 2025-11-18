Black cumin proven to reduce cholesterol
- New research suggests that daily consumption of black cumin, also known as nigella seeds, can help lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease.
- A clinical trial by Osaka Metropolitan University found participants who consumed five grams of black cumin seed powder daily for eight weeks significantly reduced their 'bad' cholesterol (LDL, triglycerides, total cholesterol) and increased 'good' cholesterol (HDL).
- The study also indicated that black cumin seed extract inhibits adipogenesis, the formation of fat cells, and possesses antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.
- Professor Kojima-Yuasa, a study author, highlighted black cumin's potential as a functional food for preventing obesity and lifestyle-related diseases.
- Further research supports the health benefits of other ingredients, with cumin extract aiding irritable bowel syndrome and liver function, and chickpeas and black beans helping to lower cholesterol and reduce inflammation.