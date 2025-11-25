Chris Hoy issues new health update during prostate cancer battle
- Sir Chris Hoy, the six-time Olympic gold medallist, has revealed his terminal prostate cancer diagnosis has "in some ways improved my life".
- He was diagnosed with prostate cancer that has spread to his bones, with doctors giving him a prognosis of two to four years to live.
- The 49-year-old cyclist now focuses on enjoying the moment and finding positivity, stating he is "doing well" and spending time with family.
- His comments follow David Cameron's disclosure of his own prostate cancer diagnosis, prompting him to advocate for a targeted screening programme.
- The government's National Screening Committee is expected to decide on the NHS's first prostate cancer screening programme, as 12,000 men in the UK die from the disease annually.