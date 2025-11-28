Evidence-backed strategies to drink less this festive period
- Plan your drinking in advance by scheduling specific non-drinking days to minimise impulsive decisions.
- Consistently track your alcohol intake to become more mindful of your patterns and stay motivated.
- Incorporate zero-alcohol alternatives or alternate alcoholic drinks with non-alcoholic options to manage consumption.
- Avoid an all-or-nothing approach; treat any slips as learning opportunities rather than reasons to abandon your goals.
- Seek accountability by sharing your intentions with others and preparing simple responses for social pressure.