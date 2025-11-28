Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Evidence-backed strategies to drink less this festive period

The Conversation Original report by Katinka van de Ven, Nicole Lee
What to drink with Christmas dinner
  • Plan your drinking in advance by scheduling specific non-drinking days to minimise impulsive decisions.
  • Consistently track your alcohol intake to become more mindful of your patterns and stay motivated.
  • Incorporate zero-alcohol alternatives or alternate alcoholic drinks with non-alcoholic options to manage consumption.
  • Avoid an all-or-nothing approach; treat any slips as learning opportunities rather than reasons to abandon your goals.
  • Seek accountability by sharing your intentions with others and preparing simple responses for social pressure.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in