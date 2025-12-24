The secret to maintaining fitness over Christmas
- Maintaining exercise habits during the festive season requires smart planning rather than relying on willpower, as routines are often disrupted.
- Intrinsic motivation, stemming from enjoying the activity itself, is more effective for long-term adherence than guilt-based approaches.
- Practical barriers and 'friction' – small obstacles that make starting exercise harder – are often the main reasons people stop, not a lack of desire.
- To reduce friction, individuals should prepare in advance, simplify choices, and pre-select a small number of go-to workouts to avoid decision fatigue.
- Time-efficient training methods, such as circuits, supersets, and metabolic conditioning, enable effective workouts even when time is limited, helping to maintain fitness and momentum into the new year.