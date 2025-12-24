Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

The secret to maintaining fitness over Christmas

Related: Top tips to avoid winter bugs this Christmas
  • Maintaining exercise habits during the festive season requires smart planning rather than relying on willpower, as routines are often disrupted.
  • Intrinsic motivation, stemming from enjoying the activity itself, is more effective for long-term adherence than guilt-based approaches.
  • Practical barriers and 'friction' – small obstacles that make starting exercise harder – are often the main reasons people stop, not a lack of desire.
  • To reduce friction, individuals should prepare in advance, simplify choices, and pre-select a small number of go-to workouts to avoid decision fatigue.
  • Time-efficient training methods, such as circuits, supersets, and metabolic conditioning, enable effective workouts even when time is limited, helping to maintain fitness and momentum into the new year.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in