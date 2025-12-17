The classic Christmas foods with hidden health benefits
- Christmas lunch, while often high in calories, can be transformed into a more nutritious and flavourful feast by making conscious food choices.
- Prioritise goose or duck over turkey breast for the main course, as they offer superior flavour, are easier to cook, and their fat contains beneficial unsaturated fatty acids.
- Incorporate Brussels sprouts, which are packed with vitamins C and K, fibre, and kaempferol, ensuring they are cooked briefly to maintain their nutritional value and taste.
- Enhance your Christmas pudding with ingredients such as dried fruit, apple, stout, carrots, nuts, and spices, which contribute fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants.
- Consider turkey legs as a juicier alternative to breast meat, which is also an excellent source of lean protein, and include cranberry sauce for its potential digestive and immune-boosting properties.