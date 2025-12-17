Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The classic Christmas foods with hidden health benefits

The Conversation Original report by Dan Baumgardt
  • Christmas lunch, while often high in calories, can be transformed into a more nutritious and flavourful feast by making conscious food choices.
  • Prioritise goose or duck over turkey breast for the main course, as they offer superior flavour, are easier to cook, and their fat contains beneficial unsaturated fatty acids.
  • Incorporate Brussels sprouts, which are packed with vitamins C and K, fibre, and kaempferol, ensuring they are cooked briefly to maintain their nutritional value and taste.
  • Enhance your Christmas pudding with ingredients such as dried fruit, apple, stout, carrots, nuts, and spices, which contribute fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants.
  • Consider turkey legs as a juicier alternative to breast meat, which is also an excellent source of lean protein, and include cranberry sauce for its potential digestive and immune-boosting properties.
