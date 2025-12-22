Cost of living crisis forces half of Britons to cut Christmas gift spending
- New polling reveals that just over half of the British public, 51 per cent, are cutting back on the number of Christmas presents they are buying this year due to rising household goods prices.
- The Savanta poll, commissioned by the Liberal Democrats, also found that 37 per cent of people plan to host fewer or no guests on Christmas Day, with 45 per cent opting to stay home to save money.
- The Liberal Democrats have labelled this situation a “cost-of-giving crisis” and urged Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to take action, including cutting energy bills and slashing VAT for high street hospitality.
- Labour claims that average annual earnings have increased by £516 since they won the last general election, citing Office for National Statistics data.
- James Murray, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said that putting more money in working people's pockets is a priority for the Labour Government.