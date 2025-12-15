Three gifts you shouldn’t buy a child this Christmas
- Experts have warned that seemingly harmless children's toys can pose significant dangers this Christmas.
- Historic toys like 'clackers' caused numerous injuries, including black eyes and fractures, with early glass versions shattering and plastic ones being used as makeshift flails.
- Modern toys containing magnets present a serious internal risk if swallowed, as multiple magnets can attract through intestinal walls, leading to obstructions, perforations, and internal bleeding.
- Water beads, popular in crafts and as sensory toys, expand dramatically when wet and can cause intestinal blockages if ingested, sometimes requiring surgery.
- Parents are advised to choose safe, age-appropriate toys and supervise playtime to prevent potential hazards, as some toys can turn dangerous in seconds.