Three gifts you shouldn’t buy a child this Christmas

  • Experts have warned that seemingly harmless children's toys can pose significant dangers this Christmas.
  • Historic toys like 'clackers' caused numerous injuries, including black eyes and fractures, with early glass versions shattering and plastic ones being used as makeshift flails.
  • Modern toys containing magnets present a serious internal risk if swallowed, as multiple magnets can attract through intestinal walls, leading to obstructions, perforations, and internal bleeding.
  • Water beads, popular in crafts and as sensory toys, expand dramatically when wet and can cause intestinal blockages if ingested, sometimes requiring surgery.
  • Parents are advised to choose safe, age-appropriate toys and supervise playtime to prevent potential hazards, as some toys can turn dangerous in seconds.
