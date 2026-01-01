Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

When to take down your Christmas tree to avoid bad luck and fire hazards

Related: Bethlehem lights up Christmas tree for first time since 2022
  • Tradition dictates that Christmas decorations, including the tree, should be taken down on Twelfth Night, typically 5 January, to mark the end of the festive season and avoid bad luck.
  • Leaving real Christmas trees up for too long poses a significant fire hazard as they dry out, and experts warn that a brittle tree can ignite rapidly from even a small spark or overheated bulb.
  • Local councils and recycling programmes usually provide a specific window for Christmas tree collection or drop-off, generally from late December to mid-January, which should be adhered to for proper disposal.
  • If the council collection window is missed, real trees can be composted in the garden by cutting them into small pieces, allowing them to naturally feed the soil and wildlife.
  • For artificial trees, it is recommended to compress the foliage, tie sections together, and store them in a durable, rip-stop nylon bag in a cool, dry location to prevent damage and moisture.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in