Why Christmas treats are becoming more expensive

How to save this Christmas
  • Research by Which? reveals significant price increases, some up to 70 per cent, for festive groceries and treats ahead of Christmas.
  • Chocolate goods experienced the highest inflation year-on-year at 14.2 per cent due to poor crop yields on cocoa farms, with specific items like Lindt Christmas Tree Decorations and Terry's Chocolate Orange seeing rises of over 66 per cent.
  • Turkey prices have also surged above inflation, including a Tesco Finest free range turkey increasing by 27.8 per cent, though loyalty card prices offer some relief.
  • Waitrose recorded the highest overall price inflation among supermarkets at 6.2 per cent, followed by Sainsbury's and Morrisons, while Asda was the only one below the current CPI rate.
  • Shoppers are advised to consider supermarkets like Aldi, Lidl, and Asda for lower inflation and to compare unit prices to find the best deals this festive season.
