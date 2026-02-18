Former Disney Channel star shares positive cancer screening results
- Former Disney Channel actor Christy Carlson Romano revealed she received a positive cancer screening result in an emotional Instagram video posted on Tuesday.
- Romano, 41, explained that her family's history of cancer, including both parents being diagnosed, prompted her and her husband, Brendan Rooney, to get screened.
- While her husband's results were negative, Romano's were not, and she is now scheduled for a PET scan to determine the cancer's location.
- She expressed frustration over difficulties getting the PET scan covered by insurance and referenced the recent death of actor James Van Der Beek from colorectal cancer.
- Romano, a mother of two young daughters, stated her intention to keep fighting for answers, expressing faith and receiving public support from her husband.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks