Chrysler recalls 320K Jeeps over faulty part that can catch fire
- Stellantis is recalling 320,065 Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee vehicles in the US due to a potential high-voltage battery failure that poses a fire risk.
- The recall affects 228,221 Jeep Wranglers from model years 2020-2025 and 91,844 Jeep Grand Cherokees from 2022-2026.
- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has advised owners to park affected vehicles outside, away from structures, and to refrain from charging them until a remedy is developed.
- Owners will receive initial notification after December 2, 2025, with a further letter to follow once the final repair solution is available.
- This recall follows previous safety issues for Stellantis, including a separate recall in October for a rollaway risk and another in September for a software error causing potential loss of drive power in Jeep Grand Cherokees.