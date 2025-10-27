The hidden health issues associated with the clocks going back
- Most of the United States will end daylight saving time on Sunday, reverting to standard time and gaining an hour of sleep.
- A new Stanford University study suggests that switching between daylight saving and standard time is the worst option for health, with permanent standard time being slightly better.
- Health organisations, including the American Medical Association, have long urged the adoption of standard time year-round due to its alignment with human biology.
- The spring switch to daylight saving time is often considered harder, linked to increases in car crashes and heart attacks, as it disrupts the body's circadian rhythm.
- Morning sunlight is crucial for resetting the brain's master clock, which influences sleep, heart rate, and metabolism, helping to mitigate the effects of time changes.