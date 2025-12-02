Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What you should know before you consider cloning your pet

The Conversation Original report by Jacqueline Boyd
Woman pays 63k to clone dog
  • Pet cloning, which creates a genetic replica of an animal, is gaining popularity among owners seeking to immortalise beloved pets, with some celebrities reportedly using the technology.
  • The process, called somatic cell nuclear transfer (SCNT), involves transferring genetic material from a donor cell into an egg with its nucleus removed, which is then implanted into a surrogate mother.
  • Despite genetic identity, cloned pets often differ from the original in personality, behaviour, and even physical appearance due to environmental influences and gene expression.
  • Significant ethical and welfare concerns exist, including the inability of pets to consent, potential pain for donor animals, health risks for clones and surrogates, and a low success rate of approximately 16 per cent.
  • Pet cloning is extremely expensive, costing upwards of US$50,000, and is not commercially permitted in the UK, with experts suggesting resources are better spent on ensuring current pets have happy lives.
