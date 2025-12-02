What you should know before you consider cloning your pet
- Pet cloning, which creates a genetic replica of an animal, is gaining popularity among owners seeking to immortalise beloved pets, with some celebrities reportedly using the technology.
- The process, called somatic cell nuclear transfer (SCNT), involves transferring genetic material from a donor cell into an egg with its nucleus removed, which is then implanted into a surrogate mother.
- Despite genetic identity, cloned pets often differ from the original in personality, behaviour, and even physical appearance due to environmental influences and gene expression.
- Significant ethical and welfare concerns exist, including the inability of pets to consent, potential pain for donor animals, health risks for clones and surrogates, and a low success rate of approximately 16 per cent.
- Pet cloning is extremely expensive, costing upwards of US$50,000, and is not commercially permitted in the UK, with experts suggesting resources are better spent on ensuring current pets have happy lives.