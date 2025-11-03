Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Coca-Cola creates AI Christmas ad for second year in a row

Coca-Cola tries another AI Christmas ad
  • Coca-Cola is once again using artificial intelligence for its annual festive advertisement, despite facing significant backlash over its AI-generated ad last year.
  • Last November, the soft drink company was criticised for displacing artists and creating an “eerily smooth” video with generative AI, which featured uncanny elements.
  • This year's campaign, developed with the same studio, Secret Level, features animals like polar bears and squirrels watching the iconic Coca-Cola trucks, with Santa Claus being the only human figure, based on original company drawings.
  • Pratik Thakar, global vice president and head of generative AI at Coca-Cola, stated that the campaign is a “proof point” in their journey to rethink content creation and scale using emerging technology.
  • Despite Coca-Cola's confidence, the new AI-generated ads have already received mixed reactions online, with some viewers criticising the continued use of AI while others defend it as a new creative tool.
