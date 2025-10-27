Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What you should and shouldn’t put down a drain

  • A woman was fined, then had the fine rescinded, for pouring coffee down a drain, sparking debate on its environmental impact.
  • With 98 million cups consumed daily in the UK, coffee disposed of via drains contributes to caffeine levels in sewage systems.
  • Much of the UK's combined sewage system means caffeine and other pollutants can reach rivers, especially during heavy rains when untreated wastewater is diverted.
  • Coffee, including caffeine and other compounds, lowers water pH, depletes oxygen, and encourages algae growth, harming aquatic ecosystems. The advice is not to put anything into a drain that you don’t want to see ending up in a river, lake, on a beach or in the sea, such as coffee, food-based liquids, oils, paint or hot fats, detergents or bleaches.
  • Experts advise against pouring coffee or other waste liquids down drains, recommending disposal via composting, food waste recycling, or general bins to protect waterways.
