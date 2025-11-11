Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Popular daily drink that could help prevent common heart condition

How can drinking coffee help me live longer?
  • A new study indicates that consuming just one cup of coffee daily may help protect against atrial fibrillation (A-Fib), a common heart condition affecting over 10 million Americans.
  • A-Fib is a disorder linked to sudden heart death, heart failure and strokes, with its prevalence increasing due to factors like rising obesity and an aging population.
  • Contrary to traditional medical advice, the peer-reviewed research found that daily coffee consumption reduced the risk of A-Fib episodes by 39 percent.
  • The study, involving 200 adults with A-Fib, compared a group drinking at least one cup of coffee daily with another group that abstained from caffeine after electrical cardioversion.
  • Researchers observed a significantly lower risk of recurrent A-Fib in the coffee-drinking group (47 percent) compared to the caffeine-abstaining group (64 percent), though some individuals may still find caffeine a trigger.
