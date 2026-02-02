Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Does coffee raise your blood pressure? Here’s what the science says

  • Coffee can cause a short-term increase in blood pressure due to caffeine stimulating the heart and adrenaline release, leading to constricted blood vessels.
  • Despite this, coffee contains beneficial phytochemicals such as melanoidins and quinic acid, which can help regulate fluid volume and improve blood vessel function.
  • A comprehensive review of 13 studies, encompassing 315,000 individuals, concluded that coffee consumption is not linked to an increased risk of developing hypertension.
  • However, a specific Japanese study indicated that people with very high blood pressure (grade 2-3 hypertension) who consumed two or more cups of coffee daily faced double the risk of cardiovascular disease-related death.
  • For most individuals, there is no need to eliminate coffee, but moderation is recommended, and those with high blood pressure should discuss their intake with a doctor.
