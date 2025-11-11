Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

At-home remedies for the common cold

Doctor shares simple home remedies for cold and flu symptoms
  • Gargling saltwater and maintaining good hydration with water, herbal teas, or broths can soothe a sore throat and help the body clear the virus.
  • Focus on good nutrition, including fresh fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C and zinc, and incorporate fermented foods like kimchi and kefir for immune support.
  • At the initial onset of cold symptoms, use a barrier nasal spray to prevent viral spread, or a nasal rinse to flush sinuses if the cold has already started.
  • Ease congestion by inhaling steam from a hot shower, and manage aches or fever with paracetamol, noting that antibiotics are ineffective against viruses.
  • Prioritise rest and sleep, as the body requires energy for an effective immune response, and practice preventative measures such as regular hand washing.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in