Main differences between hay fever and cold symptoms
- Hay fever is an allergic reaction to tiny particles you inhale from “allergens” such as pollen, causing the immune system to release histamine, leading to symptoms such as sneezing, a runny nose, and itchy eyes.
- Colds are viral infections where viruses replicate in the nose and throat, triggering an immune response that also releases chemicals like histamine, resulting in symptoms similar to hay fever.
- Key differences include hay fever causing itchiness and no fever, while colds can present with a fever, sore throat, muscle aches, and a cough with thick mucus.
- Cold symptoms typically resolve within one to two weeks, whereas hay fever can persist for months during allergen exposure or recur seasonally.
- Untreated hay fever can significantly impact quality of life and exacerbate asthma, while severe viral infections like flu or COVID can lead to serious complications for vulnerable individuals.