Independent

Independent Bulletin homepage

Main differences between hay fever and cold symptoms

The Conversation Original report by Janet Davies, Joy Lee, Saeideh Hajighasemi
Hay fever explained I Decomplicated
  • Hay fever is an allergic reaction to tiny particles you inhale from “allergens” such as pollen, causing the immune system to release histamine, leading to symptoms such as sneezing, a runny nose, and itchy eyes.
  • Colds are viral infections where viruses replicate in the nose and throat, triggering an immune response that also releases chemicals like histamine, resulting in symptoms similar to hay fever.
  • Key differences include hay fever causing itchiness and no fever, while colds can present with a fever, sore throat, muscle aches, and a cough with thick mucus.
  • Cold symptoms typically resolve within one to two weeks, whereas hay fever can persist for months during allergen exposure or recur seasonally.
  • Untreated hay fever can significantly impact quality of life and exacerbate asthma, while severe viral infections like flu or COVID can lead to serious complications for vulnerable individuals.
