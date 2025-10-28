Why you feel the cold more as you age – and what to do about it
- As people age, they often experience increased sensitivity to cold due to a slower metabolism, reduced muscle and fat insulation and naturally declining circulation.
- Chronic health conditions like hypothyroidism, anaemia, and diabetes can exacerbate cold sensitivity by impairing the body's ability to generate and distribute heat.
- Side effects from common medications, including diuretics, antidepressants, vasodilators, and beta-blockers, can also contribute to feeling colder by affecting thermoregulation and blood flow.
- Other age-related factors such as thinner skin, reduced sweat gland function, lower physical activity, and an impaired hypothalamic response further diminish the body's ability to sense and respond to cold.
- To stay warm, older adults are advised to wear thermal layers, maintain indoor temperatures of at least 20°C, use heated blankets, insulate their homes, eat regular warm meals, stay hydrated, and remain active indoors.