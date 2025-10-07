Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jury still out on whether cold water immersion is good for your mental health

Hormonal shifts take place during cold water immersion, putting stress on the body
Hormonal shifts take place during cold water immersion, putting stress on the body (Getty Images)
  • Despite growing anecdotal evidence and historical claims, robust scientific confirmation for the health benefits of cold water immersion remains largely unproven.
  • Proponents like Dr Mark Harper suggest potential mental health benefits, such as improved well-being and reduced depression, though he acknowledges these could be partly due to a placebo effect.
  • Research by Dr Mike Tipton and Dr Harper highlights that while cold water immersion can offer benefits through the body's cold-shock response, it also carries significant risks.
  • They can include hyperventilation, drowning, and potential damage from excessive exposure.
  • Experts advise caution, recommending moderate water temperatures (e.g., 20-15°C) and short immersion times (a few minutes, or no more than two minutes if below 12°C) to maximise benefits and minimise dangers.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in