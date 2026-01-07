Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What to do before a winter workout to avoid injury

The Conversation Jen Wilson, Athalie Redwood-Brown
Related: Surprising Perks of Exercising Outside in Winter
  • Exercising in cold weather increases the risk of injury due to muscle stiffness, reduced blood flow, and potential microvascular damage, even in temperatures above freezing.
  • A thorough 20-minute warm-up, including dynamic movements, is essential before a cold-weather workout to prepare muscles and prevent strain.
  • Proper layering of clothing, starting with a moisture-wicking base, an insulating middle, and a wind-resistant outer layer, is crucial, along with protecting extremities like hands, feet, and head.
  • Maintaining hydration and ensuring adequate calorie intake are important, as cold conditions can increase energy demands and mask dehydration.
  • After a workout, cool down gradually, change into dry, warm clothes immediately to prevent hypothermia, and be aware of symptoms of cold-related injuries.
