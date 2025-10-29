Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How to avoid health issues linked to cold weather workouts

Working out in the cold heightens the risk of various health risks
Working out in the cold heightens the risk of various health risks (Getty Images)
  • Exercising in cold temperatures can increase the risk of heart attack or stroke, especially for those with existing cardiovascular issues.
  • Cold weather causes blood vessels to narrow, reducing blood flow and oxygen to muscles, which can lead to higher blood pressure, stiffness, and fatigue.
  • Experts recommend warming up indoors for five to ten minutes before heading outside to exercise in chilly conditions.
  • An indoor warm-up helps to widen blood vessels, ensure muscles are supplied with oxygen, increase flexibility, and minimise stress on the heart.
  • Recommended warm-up exercises include dynamic and static stretches such as lunges, squats, knee-to-chest movements, and arm circles.

