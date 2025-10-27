Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Colosseum director speaks out over rave claims

Director Simone Quilici views the Colosseum from his office
Director Simone Quilici views the Colosseum from his office (AP)
  • The new director of Rome's Colosseum, Simone Quilici, has refuted widespread rumours that the ancient landmark would host electronic dance music parties.
  • Misinterpretations of an interview led to social media speculation about "massive raves," prompting complaints from archaeologists and Romans concerned about the site's preservation.
  • Quilici clarified that any future musical events must be "carefully controlled" and "calm," suggesting acoustic or jazz performances, poetry readings, dance, or theatre, respecting the Colosseum's status as a "sacred space."
  • He also plans for historically accurate gladiatorial reenactments and aims to expand the performance platform, with the first events expected in at least two years.
  • A broader objective for Quilici's tenure is to encourage the Colosseum's nearly 9 million annual visitors to explore other nearby archaeological sites within the park, such as the Roman Forum and Palatine Hill, to manage crowds and enrich the cultural experience.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in