Colosseum director speaks out over rave claims
- The new director of Rome's Colosseum, Simone Quilici, has refuted widespread rumours that the ancient landmark would host electronic dance music parties.
- Misinterpretations of an interview led to social media speculation about "massive raves," prompting complaints from archaeologists and Romans concerned about the site's preservation.
- Quilici clarified that any future musical events must be "carefully controlled" and "calm," suggesting acoustic or jazz performances, poetry readings, dance, or theatre, respecting the Colosseum's status as a "sacred space."
- He also plans for historically accurate gladiatorial reenactments and aims to expand the performance platform, with the first events expected in at least two years.
- A broader objective for Quilici's tenure is to encourage the Colosseum's nearly 9 million annual visitors to explore other nearby archaeological sites within the park, such as the Roman Forum and Palatine Hill, to manage crowds and enrich the cultural experience.