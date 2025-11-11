Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The supplement that claims to improve your skin and gut health

  • Colostrum, often called 'liquid gold' for its benefits to newborns' immune and digestive systems, is now being marketed as a wellness supplement for adults.
  • While essential for infants due to their immature systems, adults have fully developed immune and digestive functions, meaning their nutritional requirements differ significantly.
  • Scientific evidence supporting the effectiveness of colostrum supplements for healthy adults is limited, often stemming from small, preliminary studies rather than large, well-designed clinical trials.
  • Specific health claims, such as improving gut health, boosting immunity, or enhancing skin, lack robust scientific backing for healthy adults.
  • Ultimately, despite colostrum's undeniable benefits for newborns, there is currently no strong scientific evidence to suggest these supplements provide significant health advantages for healthy adults.
