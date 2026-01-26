The reasons why these UK areas are seeing their living standards increase
- Disposable income in 11 UK towns and cities, including Brighton and Warrington, grew twice as fast as the national average over the past decade.
- Between 2013 and 2023, residents in these areas saw an average 5.2 per cent increase in disposable income, compared to 2.4 per cent nationally.
- Research by the Centre for Cities think tank highlights that these top-performing locations also experienced significantly higher economic growth.
- The Centre for Cities argues that stronger economic growth, driven by policies supporting local economies, skills, transport, and housing, is crucial for raising household incomes.
- The report suggests that if all major UK cities and towns matched this growth rate, residents would have an average of £3,200 more in disposable income.