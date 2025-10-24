Costco recalls viral wagon over safety concerns
- Costco has issued a recall for the Pack-N-Stroll Folding Unit Wagon, manufactured by Olympia Tools International, Inc.
- The recall stems from serious safety concerns for children, as an opening in the wagon could trap a child's head, and the lack of a restraint system poses a fall risk.
- Although not marketed for children, the wagon became popular online as a more affordable alternative to a high-end child's stroller.
- Costco noted that the product does not meet federal safety standards for use with children.
- Customers who purchased the wagon are urged to stop using it immediately and return it to any Costco store for a full refund.