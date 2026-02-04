Cracker Barrel issues new statement on controversial employee dining rule
- Cracker Barrel has given further insight into a controversial employee policy, stating that while staff are encouraged to dine at its restaurants when traveling for business, it is not mandatory.
- “The policy for employees to dine at Cracker Barrel while traveling for business, whenever practical based on location and schedule, is not new. Also, it is not the only place that our employees may eat when on the road, as previously reported,” the restaurant said in a statement to The Independent.
- The company did recently update its employee guidelines, to specifically limit reimbursement for alcoholic beverages consumed while traveling.
- The backlash over its employee guidance follows a period of difficulty for the chain, including a significant decline in sales after a controversial logo rebranding. The rebranding led to a $94 million market value loss and drew ire from the MAGA world who branded the chain “woke,” prompting the company to revert to its original logo.
- Cracker Barrel also faced backlash over plans to modernize over 650 locations, which were subsequently scrapped, with the company reassuring customers about maintaining its traditional identity.
