American restaurant chain severs ties with consulting firm after disastrous rebrand
- Cracker Barrel is terminating its relationship with consulting firm Prophet following a controversial rebrand attempt.
- The rebrand, which included a new logo and a more modern aesthetic, faced significant backlash, primarily from conservatives who labelled it 'woke'.
- Despite the new logo being a return to an older design, the controversy led to a public comment from Donald Trump, urging the company to revert.
- Cracker Barrel lost approximately $140 million in market value and subsequently reversed the rebrand, reinstating its original logo and suspending store redesign plans.
- The company anticipates continued financial impact, with an 8% drop in restaurant traffic, and its Vice President of Marketing, Matt Benton, is also departing.