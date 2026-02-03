Cracker Barrel introduces strict new rule for staff in effort to save money
- Cracker Barrel has introduced a new policy requiring employees on business trips to only dine at its own restaurants.
- The updated guidance also stipulates that alcohol purchases will not be reimbursed without prior approval from senior leadership.
- These measures are part of the company's broader strategy to reduce expenses amidst a period of declining customer traffic and slowed revenue growth.
- The chain continues to face challenges stemming from a “disastrous” rebrand in 2025, which involved a new logo and plans to modernize its restaurant interiors.
- The rebrand and subsequent menu alterations provoked significant customer backlash, resulting in a reported $94 million loss in market value and the company ultimately abandoning the proposed changes.
