Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Cracker Barrel cracks down on staff dining in cost-cutting measure

The measures are part of a strategy by the chain to reduce costs
The measures are part of a strategy by the chain to reduce costs (Getty)
  • Cracker Barrel has introduced a new policy requiring employees on business trips to only dine at its own restaurants.
  • The updated guidance also stipulates that alcohol purchases will not be reimbursed without prior approval from senior leadership.
  • These measures are part of the company's broader strategy to reduce expenses amidst a period of declining customer traffic and slowed revenue growth.
  • The chain continues to face challenges stemming from a “disastrous” rebrand in 2025, which involved a new logo and plans to modernize its restaurant interiors.
  • The rebrand and subsequent menu alterations provoked significant customer backlash, resulting in a reported $94 million loss in market value and the company ultimately abandoning the proposed changes.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in